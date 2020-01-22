Police constable injured as his gun misfires

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:29 IST

Greater Noida: A police constable, deployed for protection of the brother of a murdered man, was injured after his service weapon misfired in Dadri on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday.

Ravi Malik, the injured cop, was deployed for the security of Kapil Sharma, whose brother Ravinder Sharma was killed in 2012. The duo was going to attend a marriage function when the incident took place, the police said, adding that Ravi is out of danger.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 3), said that since Ravinder’s murder, the government had deployed a personal security guard to his brother Kapil. “On Tuesday around 9.15pm, Kapil and Ravi were going to attend a marriage programme. They were getting into the car when Ravi’s licensed carbine fell down and a bullet misfired. Ravi received a bullet injury in his left leg and was rushed to a private hospital,” Singh said.

Kapil said that he had boarded the car while his gunner was getting into it when the incident took place. “I was a bit confused when I heard a gunshot. Ravi told me that the shot was misfired from his carbine. We immediately rushed him to a private hospital,” he said.

Ravi said that he had taken the seat and shut the car’s door. “During the process, his elbow hit the gun, resulting in the misfiring,” he said.