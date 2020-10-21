e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Police escort to ensure garbage processing at Uruli Devachi depot

Police escort to ensure garbage processing at Uruli Devachi depot

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will use a police escort to ensure garbage collected in the city makes its way to the Uruli Devachi garbage depot.

Residents of the Uruli Devachi area are not allowing the civic body to bring in garbage to the depot, protesting, among other things, the lack of a proper means of disposal at the site.

At Ramtekdi, a 200 metric tonne garbage processing plant is lying idle due to technical issues.

As a result, garbage is not being lifted from several areas in the city and has been collecting for weeks now.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol held an all-party closed-door meeting on Wednesday evening, after which, one of the attendees at the meeting, requesting anonymity, said that the administration promised to sort out the garbage issue in a day’s time and if needed, take police bandobast to transport the garbage to Uruli Devachi.

Republican Party leader Siddharth Dhende who was present at the meeting, said, “Additional municipal commissioner Shantanu Goyal promised that the administration is discussing the matter with the police. If needed, with police protection, garbage would be sent to the garbage depot.”

Municipal commissioner VIkram Kumar said, “The administration started a dialogue with residents of Uruli Devachi and we hope the issue gets sorted out soon. PMC will lift all the garbage from the city very soon.”

top news
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In