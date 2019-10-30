Police patrol foils robbery at factory in Libaspur

cities

New Delhi

Four men allegedly assaulted the security guard of a copper melting factory in outer Delhi’s Libaspur, tied his limbs and gagged him before entering the factory to commit a robbery in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said. However, two police personnel on bike patrol foiled the robbery and caught one of the robbers red-handed. The other three robbers managed to flee the factory.

Police said they have seized one dagger that was used to threaten the guard and a tempo that the robbers had brought to load the stolen copper wires and other items.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said head constable Vijay and constable Amit of the Samaipur Badli police station were patrolling in Libaspur area Tuesday night. Around 2am, they were passing by a copper melting factory when they heard someone groaning.

“The policemen found a man on the ground outside the factory. His limbs were tied with nylon rope and copper wire. A white cloth was used to gag him. The patrolling staff untied the man, who identified himself as Ram Niwas Yadav,42,” said the DCP.

Sharma said that Yadav told the policemen that he was a security guard and that four men have entered the factory after robbing him. The policemen found that the locks of the factory were broken. They went inside and found the four men. On seeing the police, the suspects ran away. However, one of them, identified as Sanjay Kumar,28, was caught. “We have identified the absconding suspects. Efforts are on to nab them as well,” said the DCP.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 20:42 IST