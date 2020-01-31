Police recover 180-kg heroin from house in Amritsar; detain Afghan national

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 31, 2020

The special task force (STF) of Punjab Police has seized 180 kg of heroin in Amritsar, police said on Friday morning.

One person has been detained in this connection, the police said.

A senior STF official said the team acted on a tip-off and raided a house in Amritsar’s Sultanwind area on Thursday night.

“During the raid, we have recovered around 180 kg of heroin,” he said, adding that an Afghan national had been detained.

Sources said that the police have also recovered chemicals using which the heroin was being “made or adulterated”. The person who has been detained is an Afghanistan national.

More details are awaited. Senior STF officials will hold a press conference around 3pm in Amritsar.

BIGGEST HAUL LAST YEAR

In the biggest-ever narcotics haul, the Customs department had seized 532 kg of heroin worth Rs 2,700 crore, which was smuggled into India from Pakistan in a truck through the trade route at the Attari border in June 2019.

The consignment of heroin and another 52 kg of suspected mixed narcotics was concealed under hundreds of bags of rock salt inside the truck which arrived at Attari through the integrated check post (ICP) .

In December last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had termed the recovery of 532-kg heroin as a case of ‘narco-terrorism’. Eleven persons and four companies were named in its chargesheet. Six of the accused are said to be absconding.

The chargesheet was filed against Handwara, Kashmir, resident Tariq Ahmad Lone, Jasbir Singh, Nirbhail Singh, Sandeep Kaur, Ajay Gupta, Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Singh, Farookh Lone, Sahil, Sohaib Noor and Amir Noor under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC as well as sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Acts (UAPA).

The four firms named include two India-based companies — M/S Kanishk Enterprises Pvt. Ltd and Gupta Fast Forwarders Pvt. Limited — and two Pakistan-based companies — M/s Aimex General Trading Company and M/s Global Vision Impex.

The chargesheet said that the recovery had exposed an international drug racket based in Pakistan and Afghanistan.