e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Police roll out ITMS to rein in traffic violators in Dharamshala town

Police roll out ITMS to rein in traffic violators in Dharamshala town

Dharamshala will be the second town in Himachal after Kullu to have ITMS.

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
         

Kangra police on Friday rolled out Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Dharamshala town to rein in traffic violators.

The pilot project was launched by deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati in presence of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan.

Dharamshala will be the second town in Himachal after Kullu to have ITMS.

Ranjan said that two high-definition Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed on the highway connecting Dharamshala. The cameras, capable of different video analytics, are linked to a control room set up at district police headquarters.

Presently, these cameras have analytics for three violations including over speeding, riding without a helmet and triple riding, he said, adding that the cameras can capture clear images in any weather and more analytics will be added at the later stages.

Ranjan said the personnel monitoring the traffic in the control room can access the footage up to the last month. Once a violation is caught on camera, video footage and the picture of the number plate is stored in the control room system.

“After analysis, the control room person-in-charge pushes the data to the District Centre of National Informatics Centre (NIC) and ITMS service provider and a notice to the violator is generated on his mobile phone,” the SSP said.

The SSP said that they intend to implement the project in the entire district.

The system would reduce human intervention in the implementation of traffic norms, besides the requirement of force to regulate traffic and bridging down the number of accidents and loss of life.

“Now, no one will go scot-free for violating traffic rules. They are under constant watch,” said Ranjan.

top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
SRH vs RCB Live: Yuzvendra Chahal strikes to get rid of Priyam Garg
SRH vs RCB Live: Yuzvendra Chahal strikes to get rid of Priyam Garg
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In