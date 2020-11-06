Police roll out ITMS to rein in traffic violators in Dharamshala town

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:10 IST

Kangra police on Friday rolled out Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Dharamshala town to rein in traffic violators.

The pilot project was launched by deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati in presence of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan.

Dharamshala will be the second town in Himachal after Kullu to have ITMS.

Ranjan said that two high-definition Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed on the highway connecting Dharamshala. The cameras, capable of different video analytics, are linked to a control room set up at district police headquarters.

Presently, these cameras have analytics for three violations including over speeding, riding without a helmet and triple riding, he said, adding that the cameras can capture clear images in any weather and more analytics will be added at the later stages.

Ranjan said the personnel monitoring the traffic in the control room can access the footage up to the last month. Once a violation is caught on camera, video footage and the picture of the number plate is stored in the control room system.

“After analysis, the control room person-in-charge pushes the data to the District Centre of National Informatics Centre (NIC) and ITMS service provider and a notice to the violator is generated on his mobile phone,” the SSP said.

The SSP said that they intend to implement the project in the entire district.

The system would reduce human intervention in the implementation of traffic norms, besides the requirement of force to regulate traffic and bridging down the number of accidents and loss of life.

“Now, no one will go scot-free for violating traffic rules. They are under constant watch,” said Ranjan.