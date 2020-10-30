e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Police search six properties of absconding RTI activist Barhate, relatives in Pune

Police search six properties of absconding RTI activist Barhate, relatives in Pune

Ravindra Barhate has been booked under MCOCA and declared an absconder.

pune Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune police conducted a search at six properties linked to RTI activist Ravindra Barhate, who has been booked under the stringent MCOCA and declared an absconder.
Pune police conducted a search at six properties linked to RTI activist Ravindra Barhate, who has been booked under the stringent MCOCA and declared an absconder.(GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
         

Pune: The Pune police, on Thursday, conducted a search at six properties linked to RTI activist Ravindra Barhate, who has been booked under the stringent MCOCA and declared an absconder.

During the search, the police seized multiple documents related to RTI applications filed by Barhate, responses, work of well-known builders and contractors from Pune and Mumbai, correspondence with multiple government organisations including Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Revenue Department, PMRDA, District Collector’s office, Income Tax office and the ZP office, among others. The documents will be made a part of the investigation, according to a police statement.

The six properties which were searched include his registered residence in Madhusudha Apartment in Lullanagar, Kondhwa; another independent house owned by Barhate called Rayri in Sargam Society, Dhankawadi; a pharmaceutical store run by his daughter in Dhankawadi; her father-in-law’s house in Mukundnagar; Barhate’s sister’s house in Erandwane; and the house of Barhate’s brother-in-law in Bibwewadi, Market Yard, according to a statement issued by senior police inspector Pratibha Joshi of Kothrud police station.

In another similar case registered at Hadapsar against Barhate, MCOCA was invoked.

He had been declared an absconder in the case registered at Kothrud police station which was the first of multiple cases registered against him.

top news
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘He’s a tornado who blows away the opposition’: Chopra on KXIP batsman
‘He’s a tornado who blows away the opposition’: Chopra on KXIP batsman
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In