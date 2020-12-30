e-paper
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Police tighten noose on hotels, seize illicit liquor prior to New Year's eve

Police tighten noose on hotels, seize illicit liquor prior to New Year’s eve

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune: The Pune police crime branch on Sunday night raided several liquor joints, hotels and seized 40 liters of illicit liquor. Seven hotel owners were also booked for operating beyond stipulated deadline, violating the licencing norms.

The raids were conducted under the guidance of Bacchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (crime) and Ashok Morale, additional commissioner (crime).

A total of 82 hotels was raided of which seven were found operating beyond the 11.30 pm deadline. The owners were booked under Section 33 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Besides the illicit liquor, spurious chemicals which were used to brew the same were also seized.

The raids were conducted by a team of social security cell of the crime branch which consisted of officials from Unit I, Unit 2, Unit 3, Unit 4 and Unit 5.

“The hotels were found violating the norms and accordingly action has been taken. We will continue the exercise against the offenders with our objective of making the city safe for residents who will visit these place on the New Year’s eve. The action is being taken as precautionary measure prior to the new year festivities,” said Morale.

