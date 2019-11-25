e-paper
Policeman’s body found on railway tracks, accident suspected

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

A 45-year-old Delhi Police head constable was found dead on the railway tracks near the Lodhi Colony railway station in south Delhi, with severe injuries to his head, face and his legs amputated, on Sunday night.

A preliminary enquiry into the death revealed the head constable was allegedly run over by a train while he was crossing the railway tracks. Police are probing if it was murder, suicide or an accident. No suicide note was recovered from the spot , police said.

A senior police officer said the head constable was posted with the district investigation unit (DIU) of South Delhi Police.

“He was returning home after completing his duty at Pragati Maidan when the incident took place around 8.30 pm. A railway staff spotted the body and called the police. Prima facie, it appears that he was run over by a train. We are probing other possibilities as well,” the officer said.

