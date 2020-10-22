Political corruption slowly creeping into BJP: Shanta Kumar

cities

Known for ruffling feathers in his own party, veteran leader and former chief minister Shanta Kumar has kicked up dust again stating that “political corruption” was slowly creeping into the BJP.

He was referring to a plea against him and Vivekananda Medical Research Trust (VMRT), which he heads. Filed by a Palampur resident, Bhuvnesh Chand Sood, the plea was rejected by the high court on October 16.

VMRT runs a multi-specialty hospital and a naturopathy institute in Palampur, the hometown of the veteran leader.

Kumar alleged that the plea was filed on the behest of some BJP leaders. “I was deeply hurt. I would not have minded much had the case been filed by Congress or any other political opponent. This was done by my own party people,” he alleged.

However, the court has done justice by rejecting the plea, he added.

He said this mischievous act was to belittle him in the eye of the public. Kumar said that the daughter-in-law of one of these leaders got treatment at the trust-run hospital and the person called him up to compliment the good work being done by the trust.

The 86-year-old, however, did not name any leader. “I can sue the petitioner for defamation, but I have no ill-will towards him or anyone,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that the high court while rejecting the plea had said, “What we can, therefore, prima facie, infer is that the petition has been set up as a dummy and the petitioner has, therefore, indulged in public mischief for oblique motive.”

The petitioner had alleged that the trust had committed a fraud by setting up a commercial hospital instead of charitable.

BJP state chief refuses to comment

When asked about Shanta Kumar’s remarks during a press conference at Palampur, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap refused to comment claiming that he had no knowledge of the statement given by the veteran leader. He, however, downplayed the reports of infighting in the party. On the friction between Jawalamukhi MLA Ramesh Dhawala and state party organising secretary Pawan Rana, Kashyap said that some differences occur in such a large family and they are resolved on the party platform.

Ex-minister Anil Sharma alleges harassment

Meanwhile, former power minister Anil Sharma has accused the state government of harassing him and his family. Interacting with the media in Mandi, Sharma alleged that cops misbehaved with his son Aayush at the border when he was coming home during the lockdown.

He alleged that power supply to his house was repeatedly snapped at midnight when Aayush, his wife and children were staying in Mandi. Sharma said he filed a complaint at every possible level but no action was taken.

Sharma had joined the BJP just ahead of 2017 assembly polls and became a minister in the Jai Ram Thakur-led government. However, he stepped down after his elder son Aashray Sharma contested Lok Sabha polls on Congress ticket.