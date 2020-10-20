Kangana invites Shanta Kumar, Bali to brother’s marriage

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:09 IST

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday met former chief minister and veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar at his home in Palampur.

She invited the octogenarian leader to her younger brother Akshat Ranaut’s marriage. The wedding will be held next month in Rajasthan.

Ranaut also visited the premises of Vivekananda Medical Institute and paid floral tributes at Swami Vivekananda’s Statue.

Interacting with local media, Ranaut said she was not there for politic reasons and had come to meet Shanta Kumar and invite him for the function. She refused to take any further questions.

Later, in a press statement, Kumar said he was proud that the nationalist actress had come to meet him and his family. “It was more of a family get-together. I have known her father, Amardeep Ranaut, for a long time,” said Shanta.

The 86-year-old leader said, “I first congratulated Kangana when she was awarded the National Film Award.My respect for her has grown ever since as she has taken powerful names in Bollywood head-on after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and exposed the movie mafia.”

“The whole of Himachal is proud of her,” said Shanta adding, “When the Maharashtra government started acting to dissuade her, I had written letters to the CM and governor expressing strong resentment. Since then I have been in regular touch with her family.”

Later, Ranaut also met former minister and senior Congress leader GS Bali at his home and also invited him to the wedding.