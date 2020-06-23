e-paper
Poll code violation case: Unable to meet Sidhu, Bihar cops paste notice on gate

Poll code violation case: Unable to meet Sidhu, Bihar cops paste notice on gate

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
AMRITSAR Unable to have an audience with Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu for six days, two cops from Bihar pasted the poll code violation notice they had come to serve at the gate of the former cricketer’s house. A case was registered against Sidhu in Bihar’s Katihar district in April 2019 on the direction of election commission after he allegedly sought votes in the name of religion at an election rally in Barsoi.

Sub-inspectors Janardan Ram and Javed Ahmad reached the city on June 17 for serving the notice and granting him bail. Both have been trying to meet Sidhu at his residence-cum-office at a private township here and are being told by the staff to wait.

“We waited for many days. We handed the notice over to the personal assistant of Sidhu as well on June 19, but he did not follow it up. Even Sidhu’s office staff stopped us to stay at the door of the house. So, we affixed the notice on the wall outside as per rules and regulations,” said Javed.

The cops said they were to grant Sidhu bail for which his signatures are required.

