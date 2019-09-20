Poll code will not hamper Hinjewadi -Shivajinagar metro work

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:50 IST

PUNE Model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly elections will not hamper the civil work on Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro, as the work order has already been given to Tata Realty Infra and Siemens, according to officials of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

PMRDA will be developing the 23.4 km line with 23 stations between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. The project will be developed at a cost of Rs 8,313 crore.

Vikram Kumar, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner, said, “PMRDA has already issued the work order to Tata Realty Infra and Siemens. The company has already started work on the geotechnical survey.”

Kumar said, “Only one technical agreement is yet to be signed between the PMRDA and the contractor which is in process. The entire work of erecting corridor, constructing metro stations, purchasing wagons among others will be carried out by Tata Realty Infra and Siemens.”

The Maharashtra government has handed over 22 hectares of land for the PMRDA metro project. Out of the 22 hectares, ten hectares belong to the Government Polytechnic College, Ganeshkhind road, four hectares is owned by Pune rural police department and the eight hectares fall under the jurisdiction of the state dairy department.

Tata Realty and Siemens will have the authority to use the land for commercial purpose and this will offset the need for direct funding from the state and the centre.

Kumar said, “PMRDA will rehabilitate the rural police and construct houses for them.”

