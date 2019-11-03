Polluting city will prove heavy on your pockets now

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:32 IST

LMC to slap on the spot fine on filth mongers

Lucknow: To check rising pollution level in the state capital, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided strict implementation of NGT rules from now on.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “I have already taken action and issued showcause notices to sanitation inspector and supervisor in Aashiana locality for burning waste in open. The residents are requested to click a photo in case anyone is burning the waste in open. They can just send us the photo or video so that we can fine such people for spoiling the environment.”

He said there was also a provision of fine of Rs 1000 if someone was found defecating in the open while those urinating in the open would have to dole out Rs 200 fine.

Three residents in Alambagh were fined on Sunday for burning garbage in the open while one was warned for urinating in the open, he said.

Armed with the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the high court, LMC could now slap on the spot fine on the filth mongers.

The municipal commissioner has also warned those who were not giving the waste to the waste collection agencies. Those throwing filth on road, burning or throwing waste in river, nullah or any other water body would be facing a heavy fine, said Tripathi.

Placing building material on roadside would also invite a heavy penalty as it also contributes to pollution. Such offenders would have to shell out a fine of Rs 5000.

The LMC has authorised the health officer, health inspectors and supervisors to realise on the spot fine from the offenders and could file an FIR against those who refuse to obey their orders.

Tripathi said, “According to directives of the NGT, on the spot fine of Rs 1000 can be charged from the house owner who refuses to give their waste to the door-to-door collection agency.”

Rs 1000 would be realised as fine from the street vendors who leave their waste on road. Those residents who throw garbage in the open or in nullah, drain, sewer or any other water body would face fine of Rs 5000, said the commissioner.

“People who hold community dinners but leave plastic bottles, plates at the venue will be fined Rs 5000 on the spot. Also the auto service centres that throw plastic films and spread filth outside their shops would be fined Rs 5000 on the spot,” he said, adding, “that Rs 5000 fine would also be slapped on the roadside eateries, hotels, restaurants if found guilty.” Those putting building material in open would also be fined Rs 5000.

Anyone not paying fine would be facing police case and imprisonment for violating NGT and high court orders.

Box

Placing building material on road – fine Rs 5000

Burning garbage on road –Rs 5000

Throwing garbage on road – fine Rs 1000

Refusing door to door waste collection- fine Rs 1000

Not cleaning and taking permission for public dinner – fine Rs 5000

Autocentres throwing plastic films in open- fine Rs 5000

Street vendors not keeping dustbins – fine Rs 1000

Eateries , hotels , restaurants throwing filth in open --- fine Rs 5000