Positivity rate drops in Pune during Navratri; experts advise caution till December

pune

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:15 IST

Pune The city continued to see decline in fresh Covid cases even during the ten days of Navratri and Dussehra festival, a pattern evident since the beginning of October. Experts, however, caution that the decline should be consistent at least till December for a clear picture of Covid situation. The city’s average positivity rate fell from 22.56% as of October 17 to 11.8% as of October 26.

Positivity rate indicates the number of fresh cases being reported for every 100 tests conducted for Covid-19

During the ten days from October 17 to October 25, 27,863 tests were conducted of which 3,212 were reported positive which took the positivity rate to 11.52% for the ten-day period. The figure is a significant decline as compared to the average positivity rate record of 22.56% as of October 15.

Decline in positivity rate was also seen in the state during the same period. As per the state health department, as of October 15, of the 79.14 lakh samples tested for Covid-19, 15.64 lakh tested positive which took the average positivity rate of the state at 19.77%. As of October 26, of the 86.45 lakh samples tested in the state, over 16.48 lakh tested positive which brought down the average positivity rate to 19.07%.

During these days (October 15 to October 26), the state tested 7.30 lakh samples out of which 84,050 tested positive for the infection which took the positivity rate to 11.50% for the ten days.

With the administration taking adequate steps to tackle a possible second wave because of the festive season, the decline in fresh cases during the ten days of Navratri and Dussehra is a positive news.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, epidemiologist and chairman, Maharashtra Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee, said, “It is evident that there is a decline in the number of fresh cases reported from Pune. Not just positivity rate, but all indicators, including vacant beds and demand for drugs, shows the decline. However, the decline needs to be consistent. Dussehra just got over and for at least the next 14 days people need to be aware about the possible virus spread. By mid-November, we would be celebrating Diwali and then we will have to make sure that the decline continues for the next 28 days at least till the festival season is over. Hence, the decline needs to be consistent till December end.”

Salunkhe said that at least 60-70% of people should follow the norms to successfully break the virus chain.

“Masks must be mandatorily worn by people and we must avoid touching our face. Currently this is the only weapon we have against the virus,” he said.