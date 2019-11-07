Post meeting with Chavan in Karad, Sharad Pawar cuts short West Maha tour to return to Mumbai

e-paper
cities Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE Amidst fast paced political developments in the state, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Thursday, cut short his state tour and returned to Mumbai.

Pawar was in Karad on Thursday, as part of a three-day tour of western Maharashtra and Konkan, when he made the beeline back to the state capital.

“Yes, there are reports of Pawar cancelling his Konkan tour and returning to Mumbai from Karad itself,” said Ankush Kakade, NCP spokesperson, chosing not to commit to confirming the obvious.

Pawar, who arrived in Karad in the morning, was to visit Chiplun and then on Friday, Ratnagiri district.

In Karad, Pawar held a brief meeting with senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, now MLA of Karad. The Pawar-Chavan meet took place on the sidelines of the birth centenary celebrations of Maharashtra’s former finance minister, Yashwantrao Mohite, in Karad.

Post the meeting, Congress leaver Chavan said, “We discussed various things but I will not reveal the details.”

About the delay in formation of the state government, given the disengagment between the poll allies, BJP and Shiv Sena, Chavan said if no party forms the government by Friday evening, there are chances of president’s rule being imposed in the state. “By Friday evening, a new government has to be formed. If this doesn’t happen, then there will be president rule in the state,” Chavan said.

Chavan also said there is no chance of any more party legislators defecting to the BJP now.

