Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Post-Navratras, Delhi govt to augment supply of onions

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet on Monday directed the food department to augment the supply of subsidised onions throughout the city in anticipation of the increased demand of the kitchen staple after Navratras, the government said in a statement. “The cabinet also directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Delhi States Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) to increase the number of mobile vans selling onions,” the statement said.

At least one mobile van should be provided in each ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi -- 4 to 6 mobile vans in each assembly constituency, the statement said.

The Delhi government started distributing subsidised onions from September 28 to the public through its 2254 fair price shops and 70 mobile vans in Delhi after procuring onions from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

In the Cabinet meeting, Kejriwal directed the food and civil supplies commissioner to intensify the enforcement activities by making regular field inspections in order to check hoardings and black-marketing. According to the statement, the enforcement teams will also check the implementation of stock limits prescribed for the onions and violators may strictly be proceeded against as per provisions of law.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:46 IST

