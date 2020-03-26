Poultry industry in distress: 2 cr broilers across Punjab face risk of death due to starvation

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:27 IST

The poultry industry in Punjab is in distress as over 2 crore broilers in poultry farms across the state are facing risk of death due to starvation in the absence of any relaxation in curfew. Even as animal feed has been listed as an essential commodity, the manufacturers of the feed have stopped production as a result of which the broilers could not get feed for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the government notified animal feed as an essential commodity but with the manufacturers and wholesalers of animal feed facing teething problems to supply the feed in curfew, the broilers are not being provided feed currently.

“The company which supplies us is in Kohara and could not get soya due to which feed could not be made or supplied to us even today,” said Jaswinder Singh Chakohi, president, Punjab Broilers Independent Association.

Already hit hard due to a drastic decline in prices of chicken over the last fortnight, the poultry farmers are a harried lot.

With people shunning consumption of chicken over fake reports that broilers can carry coronavirus, the poultry farmers were already left high and dry.

In addition to 2 crore broilers, as many as 1.5 crore layer birds (hens that lay eggs) are also starving, as per available information.

The poor demand had resulted in a sharp decline of chicken prices to Rs 10 per kg till three days ago when shops were open.

Jaswinder added said as many as 40,000 broilers at his four farms in Khanna could not get feed over the last two days after they consumed leftovers.

“We request the government to allow us to cull the broilers for they will die of hunger otherwise and this will further lead to spread of disease like bird flu. We are already reeling under heavy losses. The shops are all closed and no one is buying chicken. How can we feed the broilers as we are not getting the feed due to curfew?” he said.

The poultry farmers said they have taken up the issue with the animal husbandry department and are also calling the coronavirus helpline numbers, but have not received any response,” said Gurpreet Singh, convener, Punjab Broiler Board.