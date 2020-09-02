Power companies must respond to all complaints, says Kalyan BJP MLA

cities

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Kalyan, Ganpat Gaikwad, who also owns a cable service, claimed that the Maharashtra State Electricity Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) has reduced his electricity bill by ₹2.88 lakh. He has asked the power company to give the same treatment to the common consumers who are also receiving exorbitant bills.

In a statement issued by Gaikwad on the social media platform, he said, “During the lockdown, many consumers have received hefty bills. We had even protested against this. The bills of my cable service for August, which was ₹5.02 lakhs was reduced to ₹2.13 lakhs after we complained and MSEDCL officials visited my office. Many others are facing such issues,” said Gaikwad.

He expressed that the MSEDCL should not differentiate between an MLA and the common consumers. Their complaints and demands should be equally addressed.

When asked to MSEDCL, public relations officer, Vijay Dudhbhate said, “The deduction of ₹2.88 lakh from the electricity bill of company related to MLA Ganpat Gaikwad is for the month of November 2019, when their meter was changed as per the state’s norms. The extra usage charged during this time was reduced recently. The electricity bill provided to the company during the lockdown period is accurate according to their electricity usage and no discount is given on this electricity bill.”