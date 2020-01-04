e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cities / Power tariff hike: AAP to hold protest outside Capt’s residence on Jan 7

Power tariff hike: AAP to hold protest outside Capt’s residence on Jan 7

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Hindustantimes
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise a protest against hike in power tariff outside the residence of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on January 7, said leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday.

Dirba MLA Cheema made the statement after holding a meeting with the party workers of Bathinda Lok Sabha segment to chalk out a plan for the January 7 protest.

Addressing a press conference, Cheema said the Congress in its manifesto for Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls had promised to lower the power tariff and scrap power purchase agreements (PPA) with private thermal plants but nothing has been done in this regard. Rather power tariff has been hiked on 12 occasions ever since the Congress assumed power in the state, he said.

He said just like the previous SAD-BJP government, Congress was patronising mafias in every sector. Cheema said the Congress government was deliberately not taking steps to review the PPAs and was purchasing power from private players at costlier rates.

He said the party will also file complaint with vigilance bureau (VB) about the poor quality work of recently carpeted roads in Bathinda. He said that action must be taken against private firms and the officials responsible for poor quality of work as roads have worn out within two months after been laid. Cheema said the AAP will also raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.

tags
top news
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities