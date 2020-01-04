Power tariff hike: AAP to hold protest outside Capt’s residence on Jan 7

cities

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise a protest against hike in power tariff outside the residence of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on January 7, said leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday.

Dirba MLA Cheema made the statement after holding a meeting with the party workers of Bathinda Lok Sabha segment to chalk out a plan for the January 7 protest.

Addressing a press conference, Cheema said the Congress in its manifesto for Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls had promised to lower the power tariff and scrap power purchase agreements (PPA) with private thermal plants but nothing has been done in this regard. Rather power tariff has been hiked on 12 occasions ever since the Congress assumed power in the state, he said.

He said just like the previous SAD-BJP government, Congress was patronising mafias in every sector. Cheema said the Congress government was deliberately not taking steps to review the PPAs and was purchasing power from private players at costlier rates.

He said the party will also file complaint with vigilance bureau (VB) about the poor quality work of recently carpeted roads in Bathinda. He said that action must be taken against private firms and the officials responsible for poor quality of work as roads have worn out within two months after been laid. Cheema said the AAP will also raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.