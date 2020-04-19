e-paper
Powerloom worker found murdered in Bhiwandi

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 01:39 IST
Anamika Gharat
A 47-year-old powerloom worker was murdered in Bhiwandi on Saturday evening.

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case against an unknown person. They suspect robbery to be the motive of the murder.

According to the police, Ajit Patel worked in a powerloom unit at Karivali village in Bhiwandi. He work was to switch on and switch off the lights of the factory every day. He was walking towards the powerloom unit and had reached Karivli lake, when someone accosted him and stabbed him.

A police officer said, “The incident took place between 5pm and 6pm. We couldn’t find his mobile phone. We suspect robbery to be the motive but we are investigating. Patel had a deep injury and died on the spot.”

