Pregnant woman, mother booked for abetment after husband commits suicide in Mohali

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:51 IST

An eight-month pregnant woman and her mother have been booked for abetment to suicide after her 26-year-old husband hanged himself to death at their rented accommodation in Mohali’s Manauli village on Saturday.

The case was registered under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station on the basis of a suicide note left by the man.

The victim used to repair photostat machines, said police. He had moved out of his family’s house and taken a house on rent as his wife was not on good terms with his parents. The couple had a fight on Friday night, following which he took the extreme step, said police.