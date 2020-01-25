Preneet inaugurates foot overbridge at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:51 IST

Member of Parliament (MP) Preneet Kaur and education and public works minister Vijay Inder Singla inaugurated the construction work of foot overbridge, escalator and ramp at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib and Kali Devi temple complex here on Saturday.

Kaur said, “Everyday accidents and heavy traffic is witnessed on Patiala-Sirhind Road. Also, pilgrims visiting the gurdwara face problems while crossing the road. These problems will be solved after the construction is over.”

Singla said, “Around ₹2.5 crore will be spent on building these structures at the gurdwara. The work will be completed in the next four months and will help ensure smooth flow of traffic.”

The same amount of money will be spent on the construction work at the Kali Devi temple complex.

The duo also inaugurated six material recovery facilities (MRF) centres near Phatak 21 for management of solid waste in the city.