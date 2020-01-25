e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Preneet inaugurates foot overbridge at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib

Preneet inaugurates foot overbridge at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Member of Parliament (MP) Preneet Kaur and education and public works minister Vijay Inder Singla inaugurated the construction work of foot overbridge, escalator and ramp at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib and Kali Devi temple complex here on Saturday.

Kaur said, “Everyday accidents and heavy traffic is witnessed on Patiala-Sirhind Road. Also, pilgrims visiting the gurdwara face problems while crossing the road. These problems will be solved after the construction is over.”

Singla said, “Around ₹2.5 crore will be spent on building these structures at the gurdwara. The work will be completed in the next four months and will help ensure smooth flow of traffic.”

The same amount of money will be spent on the construction work at the Kali Devi temple complex.

The duo also inaugurated six material recovery facilities (MRF) centres near Phatak 21 for management of solid waste in the city.

top news
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities