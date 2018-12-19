President’s rule to be imposed in Jammu and Kashmir from midnight

Jammu and Kashmir will come under President’s Rule from midnight of Wednesday, following the expiry of six-month Governor’s Rule in the state.

President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation paving the way for imposition of central rule in the state.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision on Monday after state governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending imposition of President’s rule in the state.

After the proclamation, the powers of the Legislature of the state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament.

The Governor’s Rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP in a coalition government.

Elections will have to be held in the state within six months of the imposition of the President’s Rule, according to the Constitution.

The 87-member state assembly was abruptly dissolvedon November 22 following rival claims to form the government.

The first came from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who claimed the support of rival Omar Abdullah’s National Conference and the Congress. The second claim was that of People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone, who was backed by the BJP.

The governor said he had dissolved the assembly citing horse trading and lack of stability to form a government as the reasons. However neither of the groups went to court and challenged the decision.

Since the state does not come under President’s rule under Article 356 of the Constitution and is promulgated under Section 92 of the state Constitution, all the decisions taken shall have a concurrence of the President under Article 74 (1)(i) under which council of Ministers with the Prime Minister at the head will aid and advise the President.

