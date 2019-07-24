Prevent infections and ailments in pets during monsoons

Most pets love the monsoon after the sweltering summers. The outdoors get greener, and temperatures and pollution dip. But this is also the time pets contract a number of infections, and experience skin allergies and stomach ailments.

Veterinarians recommend a thorough fortnightly bath and cleaning routine for pets with more fur and a monthly shampoo and clean-up for pets that have less hair. Senior veterinarian Dr Pramod Kumar said, “Worm infestation is very high during the monsoons. Wet paws and constant humidity can lead to ear and skin infections in the pet. Pet parents must wash the paws of the pet with water that has been boiled and cooled down mixed with potassium permanganate solution or disinfectant every time the pet comes home after a walk outside.”

Experts confirm that washing off the paws of dogs is especially pertinent as dogs don’t have sweat glands anywhere except on their paws, and humidity levels are high. If not cleaned regularly with a soft warm towel, sweat mixed with the dirt collected and deposited on the skin during monsoons can foster fungal and bacterial infections in pets.

Prateek Chaturvedi, owner of a pet, said that last monsoon his German Shepherd acquired an eye infection. “The veterinarian examined my dog and explained to me that the infection had transmitted from my pet’s paws. He explained how dogs use their paws to scratch and touch other body parts like the back, eyes and ears, which spreads the infection. I always use an anti-bacterial wash for my pet’s paws and trim his nails regularly since then,” he said.

Ticks and fleas are also a common occurrence during the monsoon, which makes regular washes and treatments important. Pet groomer Ashita Matthew says, “During the monsoon pets are much more prone to ticks, fleas and infections. During drier months, pet parents may wash the pets themselves. But monsoon requires more holistic and thorough washes. This increases parents’ visit to pet salons during these months.”

Along with keeping up the pet hygiene, pet diet and exercise is equally important during the monsoon. Shivani Singh, a pet parent, said, “Due to the rain, pets get less exercise outdoors. For my cocker spaniel, this leads to laziness and bloating. I compensate with more indoor exercises and control portions, so that my pet does not experience nausea and vomiting.”

Veterinarian Dr Rajkumar explains, “During the monsoon, fresh and smaller quantity meals are an absolute must for the pets. Make sure your pet does not eat food that has been there in the bowl more than fifteen minutes, because their immune system is relatively weaker, and they are prone to indigestion. Keep smaller portions. Avoid dairy products.”

Box: Tips to keep pets healthy and happy this monsoon

1.Wash your pets paws with an antiseptic wash every time they come from outside

2.Use an anti-tick shampoo

3.Get your pet’s ears cleaned, nails trimmed, hair trimmed and private parts cleaned periodically.

4.Make sure the pet does not sit outside on anything wet, as the lower area is most difficult to dry

5.Make sure to dry off your pet’s coat thoroughly after a wash, so it does not catch a cold

6.Keep your pet under a fan rather than in a room with AC.

7.Feed only fresh food in controlled portions

8.Indulge in some indoor physical exercise with your pet

9.Avoid gluten and dairy products in their meals

10.Make your pets drink more water

11.Indulge your pet in occasional coconut or aroma oil massages to relax their muscles and keep their coat sheen.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 05:39 IST