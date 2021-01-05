e-paper
Priest found hanging in Ludhiana

Priest found hanging in Ludhiana

Following his demise, police found out that he had two wives.

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 37-year-old temple priest was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in Mohalla Adarsh Colony, Daba, on Monday.

Following his demise, police found out that he had two wives. While one of his wives claimed that he left a suicide note, citing depression as the reason behind the extreme step, the other one claimed that the handwriting in the note did not match with that of her husband.

According to Daba police, the priest had three children from his first marriage and two from the second. His two wives and their children lived in separate houses.

On Monday, he was with his second wife. According to her, after returning from market, she was shocked to find her husband hanging from the ceiling fan and immediately informed the police.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO, Daba police station, said things will become clearer through the autopsy report, adding that they will examine the handwriting in the suicide note.

