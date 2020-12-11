Principal secy to L-G reviews Jammu Smart City Project

cities

Principal secretary to Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, Nitishwar Kumar, reviewed the Jammu Smart City Project in a meeting held on Thursday at the civil secretariat here.

During the meeting, the CEO of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) presented a detailed report on the various initiatives taken by the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the project. A brief history of the JSCL, which was one among 100 cities selected by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs in third round of the Smart City Mission, was presented. The CEO JSCL briefed the chair about the projects completed so far, under the implementation stage, and the ones likely to be started soon.

The projects completed so far include public Wi-Fi at eight locations, JSCL Academy for skills, Multi-Level Semi-Automated Car parking at city chowk, GPS enabled vehicle for waste collection, development of green spaces, street lighting conversion from Sodium Vapour Lamp to LED.

The projects under implementation are wayfinding signages, vertical garden under flyover between Dogra and KC Chowk, two bin segregation dust bins, Reverse Vending Machines, Panjtirthi Parking, refuse compactor, smart power metering, multi-level car parking at bus stand, recreational park at Bhour Camp, musical fountain at Bagh-e-Bahu, façade lighting Illumination of Bahu fort, façade lighting illumination of Mubarak Mandi, Jammu Zoological park, upgradation and modernisation of fire & emergency services among others.

The projects that are tendered include road improvement from Dogra Chowk to KC Chowk, community/public toilets (12), modern abattoir with the waste management system, biomining and remediation of legacy waste.

The projects scheduled to be rolled out in the next two months and projects in the feasibility stage were also discussed during the meeting.

Kumar called upon all the stakeholders to put in concerted efforts to make the solid waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission a success. “An Information Education Communication (IEC) initiative needs to be undertaken to sensitise and educate people about the benefits and need for segregation of waste at source, a habit, which is the stepping stone for a robust solid waste management program,” he said.

All the line departments were directed to submit their proposals for budget allocation for the projects being led by them under the JSCL so that there is no loss in momentum.