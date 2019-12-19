Principal speak: DY Patil biz school has the NAAC to go global - students and faculty

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 16:01 IST

PUNE Prof Chetan Chaudhari is currently director of the Global Business School and Research Centre of the DY Patil Vidyapeeth (deemed university), Pune. Prior to this he was director at Sinhgad Business School, Pune. Prof Chaudhari is an engineer with 18 years of academic experience and has worked on various academic and administrative committees of the university. He has authored six books and published 25 research papers.

Your elevator pitch for the Global Business School and Research Centre?

Global Business School and Research Centre is the flagship institute of the DY Patil Vidyapeeth (deemed university), which is re-credited by NAAC with a CGPA of 3.62 on a four-point scale, at ‘A’ grade. The business school is located on the Bengaluru-Mumbai expressway and has state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. The school was established in 2006 and stands amongst the premium B-schools in India. We offer BBA, MBA (AICTE-approved) and PhD programmes. Industry-based curriculum, case study, pedagogy, experienced faculties and excellent placement records has made the school one of the most promising and popular B-school among MBA aspirants.

In terms of enhancing students skills, what do you offer?

Students are rigorously trained through case studies, simulations, assignments on real-life business situations, presentations and role plays to enhance their analytical skills and decision making skills. Through extensive exposure via industry visits, international expos, corporate ‘live’ projects, and industry internships, students are prepared for better tomorrow. Our faculties guide students on research projects and publications of white papers at national and international conferences .

Is the curriculum consistently upgraded?

We offer various certification programmes as a value addition such as advanced excel, digital marketing, six sigma, corporate governance, and financial modelling, among others, to upgrade the knowledge of our students and to match industry requirements. Attitude building and personality development is ensured through soft-skills training programmes. Corporate speakers and motivational speakers from all walks of life are invited to update the students with market happenings. At Global Business School and Research Centre we upgrade our students through webinars, simulations , video lectures and online certification courses.

What does the future hold?

Under the visionary leadership of our secretary Somnath Patil, Global Business School and Research Centre is widening its horizons through tie-ups with foreign universities. Recently, we has signed an MoU with Ball State University, US, for student and faculty exchange, research collaborations and international internships. The school is on the move strengthening its industry linkages. We have signed MoUs with industries like Tata Technologies – Pune , Bosch – Bengaluru, and Bombay Stock Exchange Broker’s Forum - Mumbai, to work jointly for academic excellence and for social initiatives. With due attention to the online world we will be initiating a tie-up with Harvard Business School for an online certification course to be offered in the near future, for students and alumni, to enrich their knowledge and upgrade them with the global perspective.

.