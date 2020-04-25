Private hospital doctor tests positive for Covid-19 in Pathankot

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 11:12 IST

PATHANKOT: A lady doctor serving at a private hospital in Pathankot has tested positive for Covid-19, civil surgeon Dr Vinod Sareen said.

Her test reports confirmed the infection on Friday night, Punjab special chief secretary KBS Sidhu tweeted on Saturday.

In a press release, the Pathankot district administration said that a health team is conducting the contact tracing of the doctor, who served at the local Amandeep Hospital, which is a branch of the hospital by the same name in Amritsar.