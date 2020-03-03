Private schools issue fresh advisories to parents on coronavirus

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:45 IST

Gurugram: Several private schools in the city issued fresh advisories to parents on Tuesday after two schools in Noida suspended classes due to coronavirus scare.

Monica Sagar, principal of Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram, sent emails to parents after a coronavirus case was detected in Delhi. In the email, Sagar asked parents to ensure that children are not sent to school even in case of a mild cough, sneezing or cold. The advisory outlined a number of steps that the school would be adopting as preventive measures.

School staff have been asked to ensure that children periodically wash their hands after every half an hour and parents have been asked to do the same at home. The school will be arranging for sanitizers in every classroom, lab and office space.

“In case we need to close the school, we are looking into transmitting lessons digitally, if possible,” said Sagar.

Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Gurugram also issued a fresh advisory to parents on Tuesday, requesting them to understand the seriousness of the situation and to report any travel to/from ‘at risk’ places of the child, parents, or any other person in their circle. The school has issued a number of advisories on coronavirus since February 1.

Nina Kaul, principal, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, said, “We have established a comprehensive quarantine protocol and our medical staff have been trained to identify symptoms of coronavirus, in order to take necessary steps upon suspecting a case. Parents have been requested not to send their child to school if they are feeling sick, and especially if a child has a fever of over 98.6F until he/she is fever-free for 48 hours without the aid of any medication,” said Kaul.

“We have also established a sanitisation protocol wherein the school premises is thoroughly sanitised on a frequent basis. Teachers are regularly discussing risks of the virus with students and explaining best practices in relation to personal hygiene and reporting symptoms,” she said.

Manika Sharma, director of The Shri Ram Schools, on Tuesday, said that the spring break had been advanced and the Aravali and Moulsari campuses will be closed starting from March 9. “The holidays will be utilised towards sanitisation of the school as a precautionary measure,” Sharma wrote in a circular to parents. Further, the school will not be holding the open day as per schedule and report cards will be made available to parents online.

Most of the schools have been issuing advisories on coronavirus for the past one month.