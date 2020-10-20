Probe indicts ex-SHO in Zirakpur ‘fake’ rape case

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:40 IST

The Mohali superintendent of police (SP, rural) on Monday submitted inquiry report in an alleged fake rape case registered at the Zirakpur police station last month, clearing the name of one of the suspects while raising questions on the probe conducted by then station house officer.

In the report submitted to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh, SP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said Sunil Kumar, a Nashik man who is one of the suspects, had no role in the crime that allegedly took place at a hotel in Zirakpur, as the CCTV footage did not match with allegations in the FIR.

The report also points out that SHO Gurwant Singh failed to carry out proper investigation in the case, said Grewal.

The SHO was sent to the police lines and a probe marked to the SP (rural) on the complaint of Kumar’s wife, alleging false implication in the case.

While Kumar is in judicial custody right now, the other suspect, Dinesh of Mumbai, has not been arrested yet.

SSP Satinder Singh said: “All angles are being probed. Action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty in next couple of days.”

3 booked for extortion

Meanwhile, police have booked three men for extorting ₹2.76 lakh from Sunil’s wife for reaching a compromise with the alleged rape victim.

Rajpal Gill, the new Zirakpur SHO, identified them as Lakwinder Singh of Desumarja in Kharar, Amit Singh of Balongi in Mohali and Pritpal Singh of Gulmohar City in Kharar.

While police arrested and got a two-day remand of Lakwinder and Amit on Monday, Pritpal is still at large.

The FIR against Kumar and Dinesh was registered on September 27. The complainant in the case had told police that she was fond of acting and was informed by a friend that the two were casting for a TV serial.

Following this, the woman, along with her friend, allegedly went to meet the two at a hotel. She claimed that after her friend left, the two men served her drinks laced with sedatives and raped her.