Probe team meets AU officials, visits depts

cities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:54 IST

A three-member team arrived on the Allahabad University campus on Thursday to meet officials in connection with a probe into allegations of financial and administrative irregularities during former vice-chancellor Prof RL Hangloo’s tenure.

The Union ministry of human resource development (MHRD) had constituted the inquiry committee headed by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) vice chancellor Prof Nageshwar Rao. The probe team met various officials, including the officiating VC of AU Prof RR Tewari, and visited various departments before returning.

Prakash Mani Tripathi, vice-chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak and Rama Shankar Dubey, vice-chancellor of the Gujarat Central University are the other two members of the team. The team held a closed door meeting with the officiating vice chancellor for around 20 minutes.

In a brief interaction with the media, the team said AU registrar Prof NK Shukla will act as the nodal officer of the inquiry committee.

Whosoever has any complaint about any irregularity, can submit the same to the nodal officer along with valid supporting documents and proof, they added.

Subsequently, the AU registrar issued a notification on Thursday. The notification said anyone who wanted to lodge a complaint against former VC Prof RL Hangloo (in terms of any financial and administrative irregularities) can submit the same at the registrar’s office by February 16.

The notification also said the inquiry committee could give an appointment to any of the complainants if they found substance in the allegations.

The team member also said that they could visit AU again as and when the need arises. They will also request the government to extend the period of submitting their report, which is within one month, they said.

The team said that they would also take cognizance of the report of the National Women Commission with regard to AU.

Although the team members refused to divulge more details, people familiar with the issue said each complaint would be scrutinized on merit and subsequently the inquiry committee could probe the same in depth, visiting the campus again if needed.