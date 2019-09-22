Proclaimed offender with 26 cases held in Gurugram

cities

Gurugram Police on Saturday arrested a criminal, who has at least two dozen cases registered against him in the city, Faridabad, Rewari, Karnal, Nuh and Alwar, and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

The suspect, identified as Shokeen, alias Sunda, a native of Nuh, was arrested near the Rajiv Chowk flyover by a team of officials from the Sector 30 crime branch, after they were tipped off about his movements.

Shokeen was wanted in over 26 cases, including five cases of attempt to murder, violent assault, theft, robbery and illegal possession of weapons.

Subash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that he was declared a proclaimed offender in an attempt to murder case in Manesar in June 2007. “He was declared a PO in cases in Faridabad and Rewari as well, and had been arrested multiple times,” said Boken.

A police officer privy to the investigation said that Shokeen was part of a gang involved in thefts and robberies in Nuh, Sohna, Rewari, Rohtak, Rohtak and Faridabad. “In 2013, he had fired upon a PCR van after he was surrounded by police during a raid. He was later arrested from Sohna. During preliminary questioning, he has confessed to firing at a group of cow vigilantes in Faridabad while illegally transporting cattle,” the officer said.

Police said his gang specialised in stealing vehicles and electrical equipment and had been active for over a decade. A case was registered against him at Bilaspur police station on Saturday, said police.

