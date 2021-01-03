e-paper
Production level of industries 79% in December: MCCIA survey

Production level of industries 79% in December: MCCIA survey

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE There was a marginal increase in the production level of industries in Pune in December, according to a survey conducted by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

As many as 150 firms participated in the survey.

According to the survey the current level of production of these industrial units increased from 78 per cent in November to 79 per cent in December while the number of employees working has stayed the same at 82 per cent.

Prashant Girbane, director-general, MCCIA, said, “While the weighted average shows only a marginal increase in production this month, the large companies show between 85-95 per cent recovery on an average and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are catching up especially in the last couple of months.”

“Across the board, companies are more optimistic about full recovery in this month’s survey responses as compared to last month,” he said.

According to the survey 27 per cent of the companies said their production was already at pre-Covid levels. Whereas 23 per cent of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to the pre-Covid levels in less than three months. Also, 31 per cent of the respondents said they expect it to take between three to six months, 13 per cent said it would take between six and nine months, four per cent said it would take beyond nine months and two per cent were uncertain.

Sudhir Mehta, president, MCCIA, said, “While there is the month on month progress, MSMEs are facing some acute challenges.”

“One of the key challenges faced in recent past is that of escalating raw material prices, especially that of metals like iron, steel and aluminium and even plastic. This is making operations of many inviable. We appeal to the government to take note of this and intervene appropriately,” he said.

