Project to cut garbage burden at Ghazipur landfill gets underway

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:37 IST

A giant separator and sieve that was installed at the Ghazipur landfill in order to cut the size of the garbage dump was inaugurated on Thursday. A giant machine which had been set up at the landfill consists of a trommel or sieve and a ballistic separator. The project is part of a project to reduce the landfill by way of biomining and bioremediation.

The machine, which is divided in four parts, will segregate 640 metric tonnes of waste daily. It was inaugurated by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. The Ghazipur landfill has about 14 million metric tonnes of garbage with 2,100 metric tonnes waste being dumped there daily.

EDMC officials, associated with the project, said that this is the ‘biomining’ technique of the waste segregation. The ballistic separator of the machine will separate waste into three fractions (i) light material like plastic, polythene, cloths (ii) heavy material like construction and demolition waste, glass or metals and (iii) remaining materials containing earth and small size materials.

“The machine will further segregate the waste into soil waste. After segregation, some materials would be utilised in the waste to energy plant and the remaining waste will be used for making tiles and other product at the corporation’s construction and demolition waste plant Shastri Park,” a senior EDMC official said.

After inaugurating the machine, Gambhir said that finding solution to the landfill site in Ghazipur was one of the top priorities.

EDMC mayor, Anju Kamalkant said that the waste at the landfill site would be reduced after the installation of the new machine. EDMC officials say the company engaged for the purpose has diminished three landfills near Madurai -- Srivilliputhur, Bodinayakanur and Sivakasi -- through biomining since 2017.

EDMC’s additional commissioner Brajesh said that it is a pilot project and more such machines would be set up at the landfill if this project is successful.

The National Green Tribunal, on July 17 this year, had asked the three municipal corporations of Delhi to abandon their plans to cap the landfill by greening them, and instead go for biomining and bioremediation.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 19:37 IST