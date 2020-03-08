e-paper
‘Projects are on, bar entry of heavy vehicles’

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 01:03 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Residents took part in a signature campaign against traffic congestion at Thane railway station on Saturday.

Organised by Bharitya Janata Party (BJP), the campaign aims at highlighting the problems residents face while commuting.

“The campaign was organised at 12 spots, including Thane railway station, to get the feedback of residents on the traffic situation in the city. People said they are not happy and so we have demanded changes in major routes,” said a BJP worker.

The main demand is to shut the toll plazas between Thane and Mumbai.

“The movement of heavy vehicles should be banned in city limits till the construction work of Kopri bridge and Metro 4 project is completed. There should be alternative routes for traffic going towards Bhayandar-Bhiwandi to Uran. These changes will reduce congestion in the internal roads in Thane,” said the worker.

