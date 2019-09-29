Promised Balasaheb there’ll be a Sena CM, must fulfil it: Uddhav

cities

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, while affirming his party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, also said he was determined to have a Sena chief minister (CM) in the state.

In a bid to placate Sena workers over the issue of sharing of the CM’s post between the two parties, Thackeray said there was a responsibility on him to fulfil the promise he gave to his late father and Sena founder, Bal Thackeray. “I had promised Balasaheb that we will have a Shiv Sainik as the chief minister of Maharashtra, and I will strive to fulfil this promise,” he said.

The Sena chief also reiterated that his party will contest the elections together with the BJP. “We will announce this in a day or two. We have already decided on the alliance. It is just that we are working on the number of seats. I am holding talks with Amit Shah and also with the chief minister,” said Thackeray. He said that both the parties are preparing a list of candidates, which would soon be exchanged. Thackeray, who was speaking to his party workers in Bandra, said that Sena aspirants from all the 288 seats were called for the meeting. “I am determined to gain power and hence, have asked all aspirants to come here. I have met almost all of them personally,” said the Sena chief.

According to sources, the pact between Sena and the BJP has almost been finalised, except a tussle over a few seats. The Sena is keen on contesting a minimum 126 seats, but the BJP is reluctant to hand over more than 120. Thackeray also said the party has aspirants for all 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra.

