Property dealer shot dead by bike-borne assailants

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 17:45 IST

MEERUT A property dealer was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Lisari Gate area on Wednesday evening. An FIR was registered against a named and an unnamed accused, said cops.

The deceased’s relatives alleged that a rival property dealer was behind the murder.

“Around 5pm, when local property dealer Javed Pahalwan, 32, was on his scooter in Fatehullapur locality of Lisari Gate area, two bike- borne assailants shot him,” said AN Singh, SP (city).

Police said an FIR was registered against Aasim, a property dealer of Lisari Gate area and an unnamed accused.

Locals said Javed Pahalwan, who was residing in Majeednagar of Lisari Gate area, was coming from Lakhipura along with his partner Iliyas on a scooter. After dropping Iliyas, as he reached Lodhi Chowk in Fatehullapur, two bike-borne assailants open fired at him.

Though Javed ran into a nearby shop, he succumbed to injuries. Onlookers also said that the two men were following the victim from Lakhipura and were waiting for the right moment to attack.

“As the attackers were fleeing from the spot, they were caught in the CCTV footage. They will be arrested soon,” said cops.

Meanwhile, police said a number of cases including those of extortion, land grabbing and loot, were registered against Javed Pahalwan.

Locals said Javed was also allegedly managing a ‘gang’ that was involved in a number of illegal activities like extortion and land grabbing. Javed had occupied private and government land in the area and had made a lot of money out of it and this made other property dealers insecure, they added. - Utkarsha Tyagi