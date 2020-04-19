Protect yourself from dengue, too, warns Mohali civil surgeon

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 01:11 IST

With everyone busy in the war against the novel coronavirus, district health authorities are reminding residents to protect themselves from dengue as well, and observe every Friday as dry day.

“It is not only coronavirus, but also dengue that we should protect ourselves from,” said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh. He also said Friday should continue to be observed as dry day as the practice has been on for long time.

Dr Manjit Singh said that people were staying homes due to the ongoing curfew and so they have a lot of time on their hands which they could use to clean coolers, flowerpots, fridge trays, water tanks and other containers which are the usual breeding sites of the deadly mosquito. The doctor said that the district health department has asked the Mohali municipal corporation to carry out fogging on streets and other public places.

District epidemiologist Dr Renu Singh said dengue fever is treatable and if symptoms appear, one should visit the nearest health facility or dial helpline 104 for medical guidance.