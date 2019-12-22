e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Cities / Protesters want to destabilise country: Dushyant on CAA

Protesters want to destabilise country: Dushyant on CAA

The JJP leader unveiled a 9 -foot statue of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana agricultural university in Hisar

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Advising people to be careful about the rumours being spread by the vested interests regarding the citizenship act, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said some people were protesting to destabilise the country.

Coming out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and slamming the protesters for spreading misinformation, Chautala, whose Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is an ally of the BJP in Haryana, said nobody will lose citizenship because of the CAA.

“First read this Act and understand it correctly and then argue your case peacefully. Beware of people trying to mislead …” Chautala said in a statement, appealing people to maintain peace.

The JJP leader unveiled a 9 -foot statue of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana agricultural university in Hisar.

He also addressed Farmers and discussed the upcoming challenges in agriculture and animal husbandry.

“Charan Singh was a great leader and he did a lot for welfare and unity of the farming community”, he added.

On this occasion the deputy chief minister honoured 22 farmers including 5 women for their contribution in agriculture. He also inaugurated bio gas thermal plant which will convert around 2,500 quintals paddy straw into electricity.

top news
India vs West Indies: Kohli, Rahul guide hosts to series win in Cuttack
India vs West Indies: Kohli, Rahul guide hosts to series win in Cuttack
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim
‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities