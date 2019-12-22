Protesters want to destabilise country: Dushyant on CAA

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:15 IST

Advising people to be careful about the rumours being spread by the vested interests regarding the citizenship act, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said some people were protesting to destabilise the country.

Coming out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and slamming the protesters for spreading misinformation, Chautala, whose Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is an ally of the BJP in Haryana, said nobody will lose citizenship because of the CAA.

“First read this Act and understand it correctly and then argue your case peacefully. Beware of people trying to mislead …” Chautala said in a statement, appealing people to maintain peace.

The JJP leader unveiled a 9 -foot statue of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana agricultural university in Hisar.

He also addressed Farmers and discussed the upcoming challenges in agriculture and animal husbandry.

“Charan Singh was a great leader and he did a lot for welfare and unity of the farming community”, he added.

On this occasion the deputy chief minister honoured 22 farmers including 5 women for their contribution in agriculture. He also inaugurated bio gas thermal plant which will convert around 2,500 quintals paddy straw into electricity.