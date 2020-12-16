e-paper
Home / Cities / At Kundli border, farmers protesting against agri laws start makeshift school for underprivileged children

At Kundli border, farmers protesting against agri laws start makeshift school for underprivileged children

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 03:25 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
         

The protesting farmers have started a makeshift school at the Kundli border near Delhi to impart education to underprivileged children, amid the continuing deadlock between the Centre and the farm organisations over the contentious agriculture laws.

Classes are also being offered to the children who have come to the protest site along with their parents. The initiative was helmed by screenwriter Surmeet Maavi with the help of some young farmers. Maavi, who wrote the screenplay of the movie ‘Punjab 1984’ that won the 62nd National Film Award, has been at the site since the beginning of the agitation. The team has roped in volunteers to teach the kids.

The classes are running for the last four days with nearly 90 students in attendance, they said. Kanwaljeet Kaur, who works with an Amritsar-based NGO, is leading the five-member team of volunteer tutors comprising professional teachers, activists, dentists and young farmers.

The farmers are planning to extend the facility to more sites along the Kundli and Tikri borders.

“We are focusing mainly on basic and activity-based education like painting and storytelling besides teaching as per the kids’ needs. Most students are from slums. We urge others to join us as the number of children is growing each day,” said Jassi Sangha, one of the volunteers.

“Now we have got white boards, markers, sheets and other material needed for teaching and learning,” she added.

Maavi said, “We are ready for a long haul against the government. These children are the future of this country. So, we want to invest in the country’s future by imparting education to them. We will continue to provide education to these children as long as the agitation is on.”

Kanwaljeet Kaur, a teacher trainer, said, “In view of an increase in the number of students, we have divided classes into morning and evening batches. Presently, the classes are being conducted near ‘Jangi library’, but we are planning to shift the school near ‘Sahitak centre’ at the border.”

