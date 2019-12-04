PSHRC seeks report on man’s ‘torture’ in police custody

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:58 IST

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has issued a notice to Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, seeking a report on a case of a 64-year-old man’s ‘torture’ that took place at Mubarakpur police post on November 26.

Yadav Lal, 64, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, near Daffarpur, in Dera Bassi, alleged that he was subjected to

third-degree torture by cops at the Mubarakpur police station.

The commission comprising chairperson Justice Iqbal Ahmed Ansari, members Ashutosh Mohunta and Avinash Kaur taking suo-moto cognisance of the news published in different newspapers has now asked the SSP to submit a report before the commission by February 10, 2020.

Based on the complaint, Yadav, who had been facing charges of outraging his neighbour’s modesty, was given electric shocks by the cops.

He alleged that he was picked up by the police team from Mubarakpur police post in the name of questioning and was allowed to leave the station only after signing an apology letter.

Yadav alleged that he received burn injuries on his tongue owing to the electric shock given to him by police.