e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

PSHRC seeks report on man’s ‘torture’ in police custody

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has issued a notice to Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, seeking a report on a case of a 64-year-old man’s ‘torture’ that took place at Mubarakpur police post on November 26.

Yadav Lal, 64, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, near Daffarpur, in Dera Bassi, alleged that he was subjected to
third-degree torture by cops at the Mubarakpur police station.

The commission comprising chairperson Justice Iqbal Ahmed Ansari, members Ashutosh Mohunta and Avinash Kaur taking suo-moto cognisance of the news published in different newspapers has now asked the SSP to submit a report before the commission by February 10, 2020.

Based on the complaint, Yadav, who had been facing charges of outraging his neighbour’s modesty, was given electric shocks by the cops.

He alleged that he was picked up by the police team from Mubarakpur police post in the name of questioning and was allowed to leave the station only after signing an apology letter.

Yadav alleged that he received burn injuries on his tongue owing to the electric shock given to him by police.

tags
top news
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities