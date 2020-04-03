PSPCL imposes 40% pay cut, no salary to CMD, directors

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:22 IST

Hit by a financial crisis due to covid-19, with sales nose-diving and all collection stalling, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has decided to impose a salary cut of 40% on employees, except C and D category. The chief managing director (CMD) and all other directors will not get salary. They are retired power engineers from other entities and will get only pension.

All other employees will get 60% of net salary payable, subject to a minimum of Rs 30,000. For now, the decision is for March and the salary, after the cut, is expected to be paid by April 20.

PSPCL, which has become the first major entity to take such a decision, has a salary and pension bill of Rs 400 crore a month, even as it is finding it tough to meet its day-to-day requirement of resources. The Punjab government has also failed to pay full subsidy amount to the PSPCL, in lieu of the corporation providing free power to agricultural sector and SC/ST families, apart from susbidised power to industry.

“The pandemic of Covid-19 has affected the world economy. PSPCL’s revenue has also been hit due to the lockdown and the imposition of curfew in the state. Under the current distress situation, and in view of the financial crunch of the PSPCL, it has been decided to impose a cut on salaries for month of March 2020,” read the orders of the PSPCL chief accounts officer.

There is no salary cut for all category D employees; probationers, those who work only on a basic pay scale and don’t get any other allowance; all employees of C category having grade pay up to Rs 3,400, and all employees with net salary less than Rs 30,000.

Despite the cut, PSPCL may find it hard to pay the salary bill and might take a loan order also mentions. CMD Baldev Singh Sran could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.