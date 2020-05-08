PSPCL to open all cash counters from today

chandigarh

Updated: May 08, 2020 01:02 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to make all the 515 cash collection centres operational from May 8 between 9am and 2pm across the state for consumers to deposit their bills while strictly adhering to health protocols.

Approving a detailed strategy for resuming work by the PSPCL based on the recommendations of the task force constituted by the state government, Amarinder, who also holds the power portfolio, also allowed meter reading operations. All the meter readers have also been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Similarly, replacement of faulty and defected meters has also been allowed.

Apart from these, all maintenance and construction activities would also be resumed by distribution (DS/APDRP/TS/P&M) organisations as preparedness plans for summer/upcoming paddy season to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply to consumers.

Principal secretary, power, A Venu Prasad was asked to issue detailed instructions to all deputy commissioners and SSPs across the state in this regard besides providing required support and cooperation to Powercom to execute these activities in a seamless manner.