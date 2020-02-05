Public hearing on Central Vista project from Thursday

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold two-day public hearing from Thursday to finalise land use change in central Delhi for the redevelopment of the Central Vista project.

Senior DDA officials said a final decision to change the land use would be taken after the public hearing.

The land-owning agency had received nearly 400 objections against the proposed land use change. In December last year, the land-owning agency had approved the proposal to change the land use of 101 acres of land, including a 15-acre plot from recreational to residential on Dalhousie Road near South Block to Prime Minister’s residence, for the Central Vista redevelopment project.

A senior DDA official said a public hearing will be held before finalising the change in land use. “We had received close to 400 suggestions/objections regarding the land use change, but 80% are repetitions. A majority of it stresses on impact on public facilities due to land use change. We have called all those who had submitted objections regarding the proposed change,” said senior DDA official aware of the development.

After the board of inquiry (public hearing), the suggestions/objections will be considered and necessary changes will be made in the final proposal to change the land use. “The proposal will again be tabled in the authority meeting for final approval before it is sent to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry for final approval.

From questioning the need for such a project in the heart of the capital to demanding detailed environment and traffic impact assessment to be done, the DDA received a wide range of objections from residents’ welfare associations, architects, urban planners and environment activists.

The plan to redevelop Central Vista involved construction of a new Parliament building, Prime Minister and Vice-Presidents new residences, central secretariat among others. For this, change of land use of a 15-acre plot from recreational to residential on Dalhousie Road near South Block where the PM’s new residence has been proposed by the firm selected to redesign the Central Vista.

The 15-acre plot on Dalhousie Road houses old hutments, which are owned by the Defence establishment, a senior official said. HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd, the Ahmedabad-based firm appointed as the consultant for the Central Vista Project, has proposed the shifting of PM’s residence closer to South Block on Dalhousie Road.