Public toilet’s caretaker arrested for obscene behaviour

Noida: A caretaker of a public toilet was arrested Friday for allegedly peeping into a women’s washroom located near the Electronic City Metro station. The suspect, Subodh Kumar, was apprehended by a police control room (PCR) team.

According to the complaint filed by a woman, the incident took place Friday morning when visited the washroom. “When I exited, a boy informed me that the caretaker of the toilet was peeping through the door. I examined the door and found that it was broken and there was a hole at the bottom. The caretaker fled the spot when I raised an alarm,” she alleged.

The woman called the police helpline number (100) and a PCR reached the spot. The police team chased Kumar and arrested him. He was brought to Phase III police station. He lives on a rented accommodation in Mamura village, the police said.

“We have registered a case under Section 294 (obscene act) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Devendra Singh, station house officer of the Phase III police station.

There are at least 65 public washrooms across the city, built by private contractors hired by the Noida authority. The contractors have been given these washrooms to operate for up to 10 years, after which they are to handed over to the authority. Contractors usually hire caretakers for the washrooms for daily operations.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, officer on special duty, Noida Authority, said the authority has not received any information about Friday morning’s incident.

