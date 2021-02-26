IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Puducherry to go to polls along with Tamil Nadu on April 6
V Narayanasamy resigned as the chief minister of Puducherry.(HT File Photo)
V Narayanasamy resigned as the chief minister of Puducherry.(HT File Photo)
cities

Puducherry to go to polls along with Tamil Nadu on April 6

  • The Congress government in Puducherry dissolved on February 22 after failing to prove a majority in the 33-member house.
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:40 PM IST

Puducherry, which was brought under the President’s rule a day ago, will go to polls on April 6 - the same day as neighbouring Tamil Nadu - in a single phase. “Most of the political parties wanted the elections to be conducted along with Tamil Nadu,” said chief election commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora. “Both sides probably felt unsavoury elements coming from this side or that side.”

The Congress government in Puducherry dissolved on February 22 after failing to prove a majority in the 33-member house as there was a spate of resignations from its MLAs. 30 MLAs are elected while three nominated ones are from the BJP. V Narayanasamy resigned as the chief minister on the same day, blaming the BJP for toppling his government.

The term of the Puducherry government would have expired on 8 June but the opposition did not stake a claim. The elections will see a bitter battle from three corners - the Congress, which claims to have the people’s mandate; a resurgent BJP, which has no presence in the Union territory but is building its base politically and administratively; and the opposition led by former chief minister N Rangasamy’s All India NR Congress (AINRC).

Also read: 'Together in fight against pandemic': PM Modi thanks WHO chief on Covax delivery


Amongst the Congress MLAs who resigned, two have joined the BJP complaining against Narayanasamy. Given its internal tussle, it remains to be seen who will the Congress field to reclaim the top post. Rangasamy will run the race to be the next chief minister even as the BJP is said to be projecting A Namassivayam who joined them after quitting as public works minister in January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched BJP’s campaign from Puducherry blaming the Congress for not cooperating with the centre.

Adding to Congress’ woes, the local Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leadership in the Union territory had expressed its desire to contest alone. “More people may switch over to the BJP or the AINRC,” said political commentator Maalan Narayanan. “Congress will fight the elections on a sympathy card. The DMK will be happy if the Congress is weakened so it can leverage more seats in Tamil Nadu and contest alone in Puducherry. Rangasamy will have an edge in this scenario as he has ruled before and it was not a bad rule.”

DMK chief MK Stalin, however, came to the support of Narayansamy and announced that the DMK would move court if the BJP tried to delay the elections in Puducherry ‘indirectly through the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G)’.

Amidst the spate of resignations, Kiran Bedi, who had a stand-off with Narayanasamy, was removed as the L-G and Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, a former BJP chief of Tamil Nadu, was given the additional charge of Puducherry.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power in the 2016 Assembly elections by winning 15 seats including that of the Speaker. The coalition has three DMK members and an Independent legislator.

The alliance lost its majority, after losing as many as seven lawmakers out of which six Congress MLAs had resigned since January 2021. One Congress MLA was disqualified last year for ‘anti-party’ activities. A DMK MLA who resigned a day before the floor test was removed from the party by the high command in Tamil Nadu. With the resignations, the ruling coalition’s numbers reduced to 12 while the opposition had the majority of 14 MLAs with seven from the AINRC, four from the AIADMK and the three BJP-nominated members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puducherry assembly
Close
A court in Thane has remanded the accused to two-day police custody. (Photo for representation)
A court in Thane has remanded the accused to two-day police custody. (Photo for representation)
others

Agent held for issuing fake Covid-19 report to job seeker near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:04 AM IST
As the accused had not undergone an antigen or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, he found something amiss and approached the police in Mira Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers participate in a Covid-19 awareness campaign at Dharavi, on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Health workers participate in a Covid-19 awareness campaign at Dharavi, on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Cases rise, but Mumbai’s Covid positivity rate still at 3-5%

By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Average positivity rate in Feb is 4%, compared to 3.98% in Jan; city records 1,035 new cases and 3 deaths on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation, said the police. (Photo for representation)
The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation, said the police. (Photo for representation)
others

77-year-old killed in bungalow in south Mumbai; domestic help prime suspect

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:54 AM IST
A 77-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in her two-storey seafacing bungalow, Prasanna Kutir, in Worli on Thursday night, even as her family members were in the other rooms, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court further asked Kaur to maintain restraint while on bail to ensure that no law and order issue arises due to her actions.
The court further asked Kaur to maintain restraint while on bail to ensure that no law and order issue arises due to her actions.
india news

‘Did not break any law’: Nodeep Kaur after HC grants bail

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Addressing mediapersons, Kaur said, “I did not break any law and cannot think of doing so in future. But I raise voice against exploitation of labourers and farmers by the big corporate houses. Such influential people cannot tolerate this and try to suppress their voice.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polluted drain water on Dombivli MIDC road . (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
Polluted drain water on Dombivli MIDC road . (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

‘1 year after Dombivli MIDC road turned pink, no drop in pollution’

By Sajana Nambiar, Dombivli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 AM IST
A year after a road in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) turned pink, there is still no change in the pollution situation in this area, reveals a study by NGO Vanshakti
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cidco PRO says work of levelling the plot near the lake is in progress. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Cidco PRO says work of levelling the plot near the lake is in progress. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai residents complain of illegal dumping of debris at Lotus Lake

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The residents of Sector 27, Nerul, complained of landfilling and illegal dumping of debris in Lotus Lake destroying its beauty
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petition, filed through advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, has sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of the young farmer.(AP file photo)
The petition, filed through advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, has sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of the young farmer.(AP file photo)
delhi news

No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell Delhi HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The police of the two states have made the submission based on the post-mortem and X-Ray reports, given by the District Hospital at Rampur in UP, which prima facie states that “there was no gunshot injury in the body of the deceased”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.(http://niti.gov.in/)
Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.(http://niti.gov.in/)
dehradun news

'For green bonus compensation, Uttarakhand should request UNEP': Niti Aayog VC

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:26 AM IST
  • Uttarakhand government has been seeking Green Bonus as compensation for the conservation of its forests by not expanding the industrial development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RT-PCR testing at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital. (Bachchan Kumar/ /HT photo)
RT-PCR testing at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital. (Bachchan Kumar/ /HT photo)
mumbai news

No financial irregularities in Covid testing: Navi Mumbai civic body panel report

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:25 AM IST
A three-member inquiry committee set up to probe into the false-negative reports of Covid-19 tests, prepared by some testing centres under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has submitted its report to the municipal commissioner
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials inaugurating the radio station at Ambala Central Jail on Friday. (HT File)
Officials inaugurating the radio station at Ambala Central Jail on Friday. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Six inmates to work as RJs at Ambala Central Jail

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Jail radio was started in three Haryana prisons for the welfare of inmates and induce positive energy among them, says additional chief secretary (home)
READ FULL STORY
Close
2019 had witnessed two major fires at industrial units in Dera Bassi, which left 18 workers injured. (Representational picture)
2019 had witnessed two major fires at industrial units in Dera Bassi, which left 18 workers injured. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Mohali fire dept gives 15-day ultimatum to 600 violators

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Had in February last year issued notices to 693 fire-safety violators under the municipal corporation limits, but only 93 complied with its orders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamal, the accused
Kamal, the accused
chandigarh news

Painter held for wife’s murder in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:29 AM IST
The painter who had strangulated his 23-year-old wife to death at their house in Phase 11’s Amb Sahib Colony on Wednesday night was arrested from Sector 76 on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fishermen conduct Channel Bandh at JNPT on Friday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Fishermen conduct Channel Bandh at JNPT on Friday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai: Channel Bandh agitation called off after 7 hours

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The JNPT project-affected fishing community, on Friday, conducted a Channel Bandh agitation, blocking ship movement at the country’s largest container port for seven hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
(BHUSHAM KOYANDE)
(BHUSHAM KOYANDE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 8,333 new Covid cases; city records 1,035 new infections

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Even as Maharashtra and Mumbai witnessed a slight drop in cases on Friday, compared to the past two days, the state is urging citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent another lockdown, which could hurt the state economy badly
READ FULL STORY
Close
The high temperature was no deterrent for this couple visiting Rose Garden on the inaugural day of Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
The high temperature was no deterrent for this couple visiting Rose Garden on the inaugural day of Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records hottest February day since 1954

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:18 AM IST
At 32.7°C, maximum temperature was eight degrees above normal and just 0.1°C lower than the all-time high of 32.8°C recorded 67 years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac