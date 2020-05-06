Pune-Bhopal train for migrant workers on the anvil: District collector

cities

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:23 IST

Pune – The first ‘special passenger train’ carrying stranded migrant workers will run in the next couple of days from Pune to Bhopal.

“The special train from Pune will run soon, but it won’t start from Pune railway station as there would be a huge crowd there and the area comes under the red zone. So we are looking for alternate options of railway stations like Daund, Uruli and Loni where currently survey of the station is going on by our officials,” Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

He said the process of registering workers for this train was going on. Once the journey date is finalised, they will be taken to the railway station, at least two to three hours in advance for a final check and would be provided with meals and water bottles. “It is yet to be decided as to who will bear their ticket cost,” he said.

Pune divisional railway manager (DRM) Renu Sharma said the railways is ready to run the special train on any given day and time. “Once we get the consent and list of passengers from the Pune district administration the special train will run from Pune railway division with all the safety and precautionary measures,” she said.

A senior official from the Pune district administration said that thousands of applications have been received from migrant workers who want to travel towards North India. Accordingly, the first train has been planned to Bhopal. Around 1,200 passengers will travel in this train.