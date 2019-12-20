e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Pune News / Pune Camp in lockdown: 10,000 - across communities, religions - begin ‘Maha Morcha’ to protest CAA

Pune Camp in lockdown: 10,000 - across communities, religions - begin ‘Maha Morcha’ to protest CAA

Organised by the ‘Sanvidhan Bachao Kruti Samiti’, the morcha, opposing the Citizenship Ammendment Act and the National Registry of Citizenship, began at the Babajan dargha chowk at 2.30 pm and is moving towards the Pune district collector’s office

pune Updated: Dec 20, 2019 17:18 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Muslim community, after completing Friday prayers at 2 pm, joined the morcha from various mosques along the route
The Muslim community, after completing Friday prayers at 2 pm, joined the morcha from various mosques along the route(HT PHOTO)
         

Pune - At least 10,000 people participated in what was dubbed on social media as a “Maha Morcha”, crossing across communities and religions in Pune on Friday.

Organised by the ‘Sanvidhan Bachao Kruti Samiti’, the morcha, opposing the Citizenship Ammendment Act and the National Registry of Citizenship, began at the Babajan dargha chowk at 2.30 pm and is moving towards the Pune district collector’s office.

Shops and commercial establishments enroute closed down in support of the morcha resulting in the Cantonment area going into lock-down mode.

The Muslim community, after completing Friday prayers at 2 pm, joined the morcha from various mosques along the route.

The morcha had members and priests of several religions: Muslim, Hindu, Christian, Sikh and Buddhists.

HT can report that the number of women participating in this morcha is particularly sizeable.

A group of lawyers from the Pune Cantonment court also extended their support, marching with the protestors. Students and various political party leaders are also marching.

top news
Violence over citizenship law in many UP cities, 5 injured in Kanpur firing
Violence over citizenship law in many UP cities, 5 injured in Kanpur firing
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Minister S Jaishankar explains why he cancelled meeting with US lawmakers
Minister S Jaishankar explains why he cancelled meeting with US lawmakers
Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from April 2020
Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from April 2020
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsPrashant KishorAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsRajinikanthDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAA

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News