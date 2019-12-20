Pune Camp in lockdown: 10,000 - across communities, religions - begin ‘Maha Morcha’ to protest CAA

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 17:18 IST

Pune - At least 10,000 people participated in what was dubbed on social media as a “Maha Morcha”, crossing across communities and religions in Pune on Friday.

Organised by the ‘Sanvidhan Bachao Kruti Samiti’, the morcha, opposing the Citizenship Ammendment Act and the National Registry of Citizenship, began at the Babajan dargha chowk at 2.30 pm and is moving towards the Pune district collector’s office.

Shops and commercial establishments enroute closed down in support of the morcha resulting in the Cantonment area going into lock-down mode.

The Muslim community, after completing Friday prayers at 2 pm, joined the morcha from various mosques along the route.

The morcha had members and priests of several religions: Muslim, Hindu, Christian, Sikh and Buddhists.

HT can report that the number of women participating in this morcha is particularly sizeable.

A group of lawyers from the Pune Cantonment court also extended their support, marching with the protestors. Students and various political party leaders are also marching.