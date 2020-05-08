Pune city records highest Covid-19 deaths in single day

cities

PUNE The city on Friday recorded 12 deaths of Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive patients, highest in a single day.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data, Pune city has reported a maximum of eight deaths in a single day which is on April 8 and April 23.

On Friday the city also reported 99 fresh positive Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases caused due to Sars-Cov-2 virus.

The death count due to Covid-19 in the city is now 137 and there are 2,245 active positive cases in the city, according to officials.

Meanwhile, 61 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from city hospitals, said officials. The total number of patients who have been completely cured and discharged is 732.

Out of the 1,377 people admitted in the hospital, 76 are in critical condition including the 12 on the ventilator.

The deaths reported in the city include that of an 85-year-old female from Yerawada, who was admitted at district hospital Aundh on May 7 and also declared dead on the same day at 10 pm. She was also suffering from bilateral pneumonia and diabetes.

The second death was reported from KEM hospital of a 70-year-old female, a resident of Kasba peth who was admitted on Thursday and declared dead on the same day. Along with Covid-19, she was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The third death is that of a 76-year-old female from Ghorpadi peth which was reported at Sassoon hospital. The patient was admitted on May 2 may and declared dead on Thursday at 7:30 pm. She was also suffering from acute respiratory failure with cardiomyopathy, hypertension and COPD nephropathy.

The fourth death was reported of a 59-year-old male from Nana peth who was admitted at KEM hospital on Thursday and declared dead on the same day, at 12:20 am. He also suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The fifth death was reported of 82-year-old female from Padmavati at Sassoon hospital. She was admitted on May 3 and was declared dead Thursday at 9:15 pm. She was also suffering from an acute pulmonary embolism, diabetes and lactic acidosis.

The sixth death was reported at KEM hospital of a 48-year-old female resident of Nana peth. She was admitted at the hospital on May 4 and declared dead on Friday at 4:45 pm. She was also suffering from severe ARDS, pneumonitis and hypertension.

The seventh deceased reported was a 67-year-old male from Padmavati who died at Rao Nursing home due to cardiorespiratory arrest. He had pneumonia with ARDS and hypertension. He was admitted on May 4 and declared dead on Friday.

Another 48-year old, male, from Tadiwala road died at Sassoon at 9 am on Friday due to acute respiratory failure. He had pneumonitis, chronic kidney diseases and other morbid conditions. The patient was admitted on May 6 and declared dead on Friday.

A 60-year-old male from Kondwa died at Bharati hospital due to refractory shock and MODS. He had pneumonia and was undergoing treatment since April 15 at the hospital.

The tenth deceased was a 67-year-old female from Rasta peth who died at Jehangir hospital due to ARDS and MODS. She was undergoing treatment since April 22 and had bilateral pneumonia.

Similarly, a 70-year-old female from Shivajinagar died at Naidu hospital due to ARDS and a 60-year-old female, who was diabetic, died at Aundh district hospital on May 7 at 4 pm, said, officials.