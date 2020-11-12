e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune district reports 584 Covid positive cases, 15 deaths on Thursday

Pune district reports 584 Covid positive cases, 15 deaths on Thursday

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: Pune district has reported 584 fresh positive cases and 15 Covid-related deaths on Thursday, as per the state health department.

This puts the progressive positive count at 3,40,607. Of these, 3,17,744 have recovered, 7,117 is the death toll and 15,713 are active cases.

Pune municipal corporation (PMC) reported 233 fresh positives on Thursday, taking the case total to 1,7,4884 with seven deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 4,089.

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation reported 158 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 85,990 with two deaths in the last 24 hours putting the death toll at 1,191.

Pune rural reported 193 fresh positives taking its total Covid-19 cases to 79,733 with six deaths in last 24 hours putting the death toll at 1,837

